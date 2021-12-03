Firefighters called to car fire under bridge in Milton Keynes
Crews also attended fire in ground floor flat and commercial building
Emergency services were called to a car fire in Simpson Road, at the junction with Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes, at 12.39 today (3/12).
The car was under a bridge with one appliance and crew from West Ashlands attending, and using one set of breathing apparatus and a hose reel to tackle the blaze.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.
Earlier firefighters were later called to a ground floor flat in Parsons Crescent, Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes where an electric storage heater had caught light.
Two appliances and crews from Broughton attended.at 2.49am usng a water backpack, thermal imaging camera, and tool kit to mitigate slight smoke logging. They removed the heater from the property.
And yesterday (2/12) fire crews were called at 10.44am to a fire in a commercial building in Watling Street, Bletchley.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.
They reported smoke was coming from the roof vent of an electrical plant room and used a dry powder extinguisher to make the scene safe. The incident was left in the hands of the electricity provider.