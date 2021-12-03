Firefighters called to car fire under bridge in Milton Keynes

Emergency services were called to a car fire in Simpson Road, at the junction with Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes, at 12.39 today (3/12).

The car was under a bridge with one appliance and crew from West Ashlands attending, and using one set of breathing apparatus and a hose reel to tackle the blaze.

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.

Earlier firefighters were later called to a ground floor flat in Parsons Crescent, Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes where an electric storage heater had caught light.

Two appliances and crews from Broughton attended.at 2.49am usng a water backpack, thermal imaging camera, and tool kit to mitigate slight smoke logging. They removed the heater from the property.

And yesterday (2/12) fire crews were called at 10.44am to a fire in a commercial building in Watling Street, Bletchley.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.