New Year’s firework celebrations turned into call outs for fire crews in Milton Keynes when discarded fireworks ignited.

A crew from Great Holm was called to a fire in wheelie bin, caused by the disposal of used fireworks in Haldene in Two Mile Ash shortly after 12.30pm.

Great Holm’s services were then required to tackle a fire in a wooden bin storage area which had spread to a shed, caused by disposal of used fireworks.

The second incident occured in Crispin Road, Bradville, before 1am.