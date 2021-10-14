Firefighters called to refuse lorry fire in Milton Keynes
Incident caused delays in rubbish collections in Furzton
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:02 pm
Rubbish collections in Furzton, Milton Keynes, were disrupted yesterday after a refuse lorry caught fire.
The incident, described as a 'large vehicle fire', broke out in the brake drum of the lorry at midday yesterday, (13/10).
Two appliances and crew from West Ashland attended with firefighters using one hose reel to bring the blaze under control.