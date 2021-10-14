Firefighters called to refuse lorry fire in Milton Keynes

Incident caused delays in rubbish collections in Furzton

By Olga Norford
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:02 pm

Rubbish collections in Furzton, Milton Keynes, were disrupted yesterday after a refuse lorry caught fire.

The incident, described as a 'large vehicle fire', broke out in the brake drum of the lorry at midday yesterday, (13/10).

Two appliances and crew from West Ashland attended with firefighters using one hose reel to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews from West Ashland attended the blaze yesterday lunchtime (13/10)
