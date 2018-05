Firefighters were called to a fire in a ground-floor electrical intake cupboard of three-storey mid-terrace house, Broadlands, Netherfield, last night.

Three appliances and crews from Great Holm, one from Broughton, one from Bletchley and two officers attended the incident, shortly after 6pm.

Firefighters used a main jet, three hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus, two dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera.