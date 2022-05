One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

The 12-year-old boy was uninjured.

Later a crew from West Ashland attended a motorbike fire at Simpson Roundabout, in Milton Keynes.

Firefighters helped rescue a 12-year-old boy who had become trapped in a set of handcuffs

The motorbike, which was left in bushes, was 80 percent damaged by fire.

Thames Valley Police were notified of the incident.