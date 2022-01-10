Firefighters free woman and girl following two vehicle collision in Milton Keynes

A woman and girl were injured in a collision involving two cars in Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters released the woman, and girl who suffered neck, back and shoulder pain. They used an immediate emergency care pack and provided positive pressure ventilation.

A second woman, and a second girl were released, uninjured following the accident on January 4.

Fire crews have been called to a number of incidents across Milton Keynes

Fire crews were also called to a number of incidents over the weekend including a car fire on the A5 North at Portway, Old Stratford, on Sunday. (9/1)

Two appliances and crews from West Ashlands attended just before midday but the blaze out when they arrived.

The firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended reports of flooding at a property in Fishermead Boulevard, Milton Keynes at 4.31pm on Thursday . (6/1)

Firefighters isolated the water leak in a flat, which had affected the property below.

Later the same day crews attended a kitchen fire at Wainers Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes

One appliance and crew from West Ashlands attended providing advice and ventilation.

