Firefighters from three counties race to combine harvester blaze in corn field in Milton Keynes village

Eight fire engines from three counties were scrambled to a field fire in a Milton Keynes village that saw a combine harvester ablaze in a field of standing corn.

Fire engines from Newport Pagnell, Broughton, West Ashland, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckingham attended the blaze in Fences Lane, Tyringham, at about 10.40am on Friday, July 21, after multiple 999 calls were received by Thames Valley Fire Control Service.

A combine harvester and an area within a field of standing crop were well alight when they arrived.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service. (Picture: National World)

The firefighters used breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, two main jets, a lightweight portable pump, water backpacks, beaters, a short extension ladder, a Halligan bar and a thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control.

Three fields of corn, covering an area of around 40 acres, were affected by the fire, along with the combine harvester.

An electrical power line in the area was isolated, and farm machinery was used to help create fire breaks in the fields. Two water bowsers from the site were also used.

