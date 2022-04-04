Firefighters help rescue pigeon in Milton Keynes which was trapped in fishing wire
Firefighters were called to assist an RSPCA officer after a pigeon became trapped in fishing wire.
By Olga Norford
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:18 pm
The crew located and released the injured bird which was trapped up a tree, 20ft from the ground. They passed it into the care of the RSPCA.
The incident happened at 2.29pm on Saturday, (2/4) in Rowsham Dell, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.
