Firefighters help rescue toddler locked in bathroom at his Newport Pagnell home

A two-year-old boy was rescued after becoming locked in a bathroom at his home in Lambert Court, Newport Pagnell.

The incident happed at 4.56am on December 27.

The firefighters used small gear to release he toddler who was uninjured.

> On Boxing Day firefighters were called to rescue two dogs locked in a car.

The incident happened around 9.30am in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes.

