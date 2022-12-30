Firefighters help rescue toddler locked in bathroom at his Newport Pagnell home
They also rescued 2 dogs trapped in a car on Boxing Day
A two-year-old boy was rescued after becoming locked in a bathroom at his home in Lambert Court, Newport Pagnell.
The incident happed at 4.56am on December 27.
The firefighters used small gear to release he toddler who was uninjured.
> On Boxing Day firefighters were called to rescue two dogs locked in a car.
The incident happened around 9.30am in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes.
Firefighters used small gear to release the dogs which were uninjured.