Firefighters from Broughton and Great Holm have been on the scene of a four car collision this morning.

The collision occured on Childs Way at Middleton, close to the Fox Milne roundabout.

No-one was trapped, although two women were injured. Firefighters made the vehicles safe.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Former Milton Keynes Hospital worker prosecuted for inappropriately accessing patient records