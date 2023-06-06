News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name

Firefighters raced to put out blaze at three-storey block of flats in Milton Keynes

Four fire crews from three different stations tackled the fire in Monkston
By Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

A second-floor flat in Monkston was 90 per cent wrecked following a kitchen fire on Sunday night.

Four fire engines raced to the scene of the blaze in a three-storey block of flats in Lindores Croft, at 10.30pm on Sunday, June 4.

Two fire crews from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer. An alarm was sounding within the block of flats when they arrived. The fire was in a kitchen area of a flat on the second floor.

Bucks Fire & Rescue ServiceBucks Fire & Rescue Service
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
Most Popular

The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan a thermal imaging camera and a short extension ladder to tackle the blaze. A turntable ladder was used to check the outside of the building.

The electricity supply to the affected flat was isolated. The flat was around 70 per damaged by smoke and 20 per cent damaged by fire.