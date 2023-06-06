Firefighters raced to put out blaze at three-storey block of flats in Milton Keynes

A second-floor flat in Monkston was 90 per cent wrecked following a kitchen fire on Sunday night.

Four fire engines raced to the scene of the blaze in a three-storey block of flats in Lindores Croft, at 10.30pm on Sunday, June 4.

Two fire crews from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer. An alarm was sounding within the block of flats when they arrived. The fire was in a kitchen area of a flat on the second floor.

The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan a thermal imaging camera and a short extension ladder to tackle the blaze. A turntable ladder was used to check the outside of the building.