They were called to the incident at Parklands in Great Linford, Milton Keynes, at 12.45pm. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.

The dog was uninjured and returned to its owner.

> Earlier fire crews attended a collision involving one car at the Walton Park roundabout.

Fire crews released a dog which was locked in a car

One woman was injured and was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.