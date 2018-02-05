Firefighters release man injured following collision in Milton Keynes

Firefighters from Great Holm, Newport Pagnell and Broughton were called in to tackle a fire in the bedroom of semi-detached house in Stantonbury on Saturday lunchtime.

Two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan was used at the incident in Redbridge.

Other incidents needing attention on Saturday included a chimey fire in Olney.

On Sunday firefighters released a man, injured after a collision involving two cars at Dunthorne Way in Grange Farm.

Appliances and crews from Broughton and Buckingham attended.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Olney’s Independent Shop of the Year winners are flipping fantastic!

