Firefighters rescue baby girl locked inside car in Milton Keynes

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a baby girl who had been accidentally locked in a car at lunchtime today.

The car was parked in Stadium Way West on Denbigh North, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of the baby

One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended at 12.40pm.

The child was released unharmed.

City firefighters are called to similar incidents several times a year, prompting Bucks Fire and Rescue Service to issue advice to parents.

They are reminding them to keep their key or fobs with them when they get out of the car, and never leave them inside the vehicles, even for a few seconds.