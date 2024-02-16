Firefighters rescue dog trapped in barbed wire fence in Milton Keynes wood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog whose tail has become trapped in a barbed wire fence.

The incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday at Aspley Woods in Bow Brickhill. (14/2)

Firefighters used bolt croppers and small gear to release the dog which thankfully was uninjured.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, providing advice to the dog’s owner.

Firefighters were also on the scene to rescue a female passenger in a car stuck in flood water.

It happened at 8.50pm, last Saturday (10/2) at Manor Fields, in Watling Street, Bletchley. Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with an officer.