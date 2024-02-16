News you can trust since 1981
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in barbed wire fence in Milton Keynes wood

Thankfully the dog was uninjured
By Olga Norford
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:31 GMT
Firefighters were called to rescue a dog whose tail has become trapped in a barbed wire fence.

The incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday at Aspley Woods in Bow Brickhill. (14/2)

Firefighters used bolt croppers and small gear to release the dog which thankfully was uninjured.

Firefighters were called to Aspley Wood to rescue a dog caught in fencingFirefighters were called to Aspley Wood to rescue a dog caught in fencing
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, providing advice to the dog’s owner.

Firefighters were also on the scene to rescue a female passenger in a car stuck in flood water.

It happened at 8.50pm, last Saturday (10/2) at Manor Fields, in Watling Street, Bletchley. Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with an officer.

The firefighters made the scene safe, removed the car from the flood water and provided advice.

