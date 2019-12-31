Firefighters rescue dogs and guinea pigs from flooded home in Milton Keynes

Firefighters rescued three dogs and two guinea pigs after a burst water main flooded a Milton Keynes home on Boxing Day morning.

RSPCA inspector Susan Haywood was called to the Downs Barn area after a number of properties were affected by flooding.

She said: “We were called by a neighbour who was concerned for the welfare of three dogs and two guinea pigs in one of the flooded houses.

"Their owner was visiting family for the day and the neighbour knew they were home alone."

Inspector Haywood rushed to the home with the fire and rescue service before getting the owners permission to enter the property.

She added: “The water was thigh-deep in places but, thankfully, all of the animals were okay.

"We removed three Staffies and two guinea pigs and took them to boarding until their owner could make the property safe and dry.”

The RSPCA received 11,888 calls over Christmas week (Monday 23 December to Sunday 29 December) - that’s more than 70 calls every hour - with 7,119 animals reported to the charity.

There were 1,255 cats and 1,790 dogs reported to the RSPCA’s emergency hotline, along with 613 equines and 1,301 wild birds and mammals.