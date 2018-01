Firefighters came to the aid of a horse which found itself trapped in a wire fence at the weekend.

Officers from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 5am on Saturday to Wolverton Road, Blakelands, in Newport Pagnell.

Firefighters used bolt-cutters and a toolkit to release the horse, uninjured, which was stuck in a wire fence.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended to bring the incident to a happy conclusion.