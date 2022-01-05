Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside a wall in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Firefighters were called on to help after a kitten was found trapped in a cavity wall in Central Milton Keynes.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service responded to the call-out at 6.30pm on, Monday, January 3.

The kitten had become trapped in the external cavity wall of a commercial building on Sunset Walk, Central Milton Keynes.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

A fire engine and crew from Broughton attended the scene.

The firefighters used hand tools and lighting to release the kitten, which was injured.