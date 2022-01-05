Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside a wall in Milton Keynes shopping centre
The injured kitten had become trapped inside a cavity wall in Central Milton Keynes
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:18 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:34 am
Firefighters were called on to help after a kitten was found trapped in a cavity wall in Central Milton Keynes.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service responded to the call-out at 6.30pm on, Monday, January 3.
The kitten had become trapped in the external cavity wall of a commercial building on Sunset Walk, Central Milton Keynes.
A fire engine and crew from Broughton attended the scene.
The firefighters used hand tools and lighting to release the kitten, which was injured.
The kitten was handed into the care of an emergency vet, and the RSPCA were notified.