Firefighters rescue man from water in Milton Keynes

Three fire crews came to the assistance of South Central Ambulance Service
By Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

Firefighters rescued a man from water in Walton yesterday, Tuesday.

Three fire crews, from West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell, attended the scene at Wadesmill Lane, Walton, at about 9.40am on Tuesday, June 6, to assist South Central Ambulance Service.

The firefighters used wide-area flooding kit to rescue a man from the water, before passing him into the care of the ambulance service.

Bucks Fire & Rescue ServiceBucks Fire & Rescue Service
Following the rescue, they washed down their kit using a hose reel.