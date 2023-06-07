Firefighters rescued a man from water in Walton yesterday, Tuesday.

Three fire crews, from West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell, attended the scene at Wadesmill Lane, Walton, at about 9.40am on Tuesday, June 6, to assist South Central Ambulance Service.

The firefighters used wide-area flooding kit to rescue a man from the water, before passing him into the care of the ambulance service.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service