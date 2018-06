Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze which caused severe damage to first-floor flat in Beanhill yesterday (Thurssday) evening.

Four crews attended the incident, which happened at 6pm - One from Bletchley, two from Great Holm and one from Broughton.

They used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

They also rescued two snakes from the from the ground-floor flat which was fire damaged.