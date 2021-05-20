Firefighters rush to flats in Milton Keynes after high winds blow window loose above footpath four floors up

Firefighters have acted quickly this evening to remove a window which had been blown loose by high winds, leaving it hanging perilously above a public footpath from a fourth four flat in central Milton Keynes.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said the high winds had caused a window to come loose at a fourth-floor flat in Merrivale Mews, Central MK.

Crews rushed to the scene at around 7pm and used a turntable ladder to access the window.

Fire and rescue

It was found hanging above a public footpath and firefighters used a toolkit to remove the window and make the scene safe.