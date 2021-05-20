Firefighters rush to flats in Milton Keynes after high winds blow window loose above footpath four floors up
The incident happened at around 8pm on Thursday (May 20)
Firefighters have acted quickly this evening to remove a window which had been blown loose by high winds, leaving it hanging perilously above a public footpath from a fourth four flat in central Milton Keynes.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said the high winds had caused a window to come loose at a fourth-floor flat in Merrivale Mews, Central MK.
Crews rushed to the scene at around 7pm and used a turntable ladder to access the window.
It was found hanging above a public footpath and firefighters used a toolkit to remove the window and make the scene safe.
There was another wind-related incident in MK this evening as fire crews scrambled to help a resident stop a 20ft tree falling on a bungalow - read the full story here.