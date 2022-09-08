Firefighters tackle blaze at house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
The fire service announced that they were dealing with the ‘well-developed’ fire in the village
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a property in Cranfield in Bedfordshire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they are “currently in attendance at a well-developed roof fire on Hare Lane Cranfield".
There are two fire engines from Kempston, one from Woburn and an aerial platform from Bedford.
There is also the salvage unit from Potton and a water carrier from Toddington in attendance.