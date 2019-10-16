Firefighters urge parents all over Milton Keynes to watch and share burns prevention video

Today is National Burn Awareness Day and firefighters are urging parents all over Milton Keynes to watch their specially-made video on how to prevent and treat burns.

Last year in the UK nearly 15,000 people - 7,071 children and 7,695 adults - were burned or scalded. The figure relates only to the most serious burns and scalds and does not include the thousands seen by A&E departments, say Bucks Fire experts.

Local group Commander Phill Mould said: “It’s important that adults are aware of the potential hazards in their homes. These include hot drinks, kettles and pans within reach of small hands, unguarded fires and heaters, high-temperature bath water and items such as irons and hair straighteners.”

He added: "It's also important to know what to do in the event of someone suffering a burn a scald. Doing the right thing can really help the healing process."

Phill offered these safety tips:

- Keep things that can cause fire – candles, matches and lighters – or are hot – kettles, pans, hot drinks, irons and hair straighteners – out of children’s reach.

A still from the important video

- Make sure children don’t play near fires or heaters.

- Use the back hobs on the stove and make sure saucepan handles don’t stick out to avoid them being knocked off

- Never leave children unattended in the kitchen.

- Fit a childproof guard in front of open fires or heaters – the best ones can be fixed to the wall.

- Remember, clothing will always burn if in contact with naked flames – but some much faster than others.

- Don’t put a baby or child into a bath or sink until the water has been tested. Run cold water first before adding hot water, then test the temperature.

- Install thermostatic mixing valves in all hot water outlets.

- Store chemicals, cleaners and acids out of reach.

First things to do if someone suffers a burn – cool, call and cover

- Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound).

- Call for help – 999, 111 or local GP for advice.

- Cover with strips of cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm.

First things to do if your clothes are on fire – stop, drop and roll

Stop - don’t run around, you’ll make the flames worse

Drop - lie down and roll around. It makes it harder for the fire to spread

Roll - smother the flames with a heavy material, like a coat or blanket.

National Burn Awareness Day is organised by the Children’s Burns Trust, a national charity, which also supports the SafeTea campaign.