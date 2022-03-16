Firefighters work through the night after massive pile of wood bigger than a house catches fire in Milton Keynes town

More than a dozen firefighters worked right through the night after a huge pile of wood caught fire in Woburn Sands yesterday.

Three appliances and crews were called to a field off Paddocks just after 6pm.

The fire was in a large pile of cut logs and wood chippings, which measured approximately 25m by 10m.

Fire crews worked through the night

The wood was described as "garden waste" by firefighters from Olney, who provided relief to crews West Ashland, Broughton and Toddington.

Firefighters initially used two main jets and a hose reel. They set up a water shuttle, and the turntable ladder from West Ashland was used to provide a water tower.

A water carrier was mobilised to the scene to provide large quantities of water to the rural location. A dam was also set up.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to monitor hot spots, with crews and appliances remaining on the scene until this morning to ensure the fire did not spread to surrounding areas.