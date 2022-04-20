Firefighters work through the night on enormous rubbish pile blaze for the second time in a month in Milton Keynes town

It was a second time in a month that crews have been called to the same location, a field off Paddocks Lane.

In March a pile of cut wood and log chippings measuring 25m by 10m caught fire and it took more than a dozen firefighters to control it.

Yesterday (Tuesday) they were called again to Paddocks Lane and this time the blaze was a bonfire heap of discarded foliage and rubbish, measuring a massive 70m by 40m.

A huge bonfire had been left unattended

At the height of the fire the smoke could be seen for miles around.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland, one from Broughton fire station, one from Bedfordshire and one from Aylesbury were in attendance, along with one officer from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.,

They say the bonfire had been left unattended and the deep-seated fire was spreading to affect nearby vehicles.

The firefighters used two main jets, two fog spike lances, one hose reel, a 1,0000 litre dam and a water bowser to help provide a water relay.

Thames Valley Police closed Bow Brickhill Road to enable water supplies to be delivered to the scene.

Two tele-handler equipped machines were made available to the crews to help break up and turn over the contents of the bonfire.

The incident response was scaled back at around 11.30pm, although firefighters remained on the scene overnight. The road was reopened shortly before 4am.