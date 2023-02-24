First floor flat in Milton Keynes badly damaged after fire and smoke engulfs building

A first floor flat in Conniburrow Boulevard, Milton Keynes, was badly damaged after fire broke out in the building yesterday morning.

Six appliances and crews and one officer were in attendance at the height of the fire which started around 9.30am.

Smoke was billowing from the three-storey building when crews arrived with the incident generating multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.

The flat and adjoining communal areas were smoke logged with firefighters using six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear the smoke.

The flat suffered around 10 per cent fire damage and 100 per cent smoke damage.

Crews from Broughton, Newport Pagnell, West Ashland and Buckingham attended.

Later fire crews attended a collision in Bletchley leaving a woman needing emergency care.

The incident, involving one vehicle, occurred shortly before 10pm in Portrush Close.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire & Rescue said: “One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and an officer attended.

“The firefighters provided immediate emergency care to a women, before passing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”

Fire crews were also called to a collision involving a motorcycle in Newport Pagnell, where a woman was treated by ambulance staff.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am with firefighters using an environmental pack to help clear up spilt fuel.

