First residents set to move into new houses at major 175-home development in Milton Keynes

The first residents are set to move into new houses at a major 175-home development in Milton Keynes next month.

Bellway started groundworks on the Whitehouse Park site off Watling Street in April last year, with construction beginning in earnest in October.

The first phase of Bellway at Whitehouse Park will comprise 175 homes, with 122 two, three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments for private sale alongside 53 affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

A CGI of a street scene of Bellway at Whitehouse Park development in Milton Keynes

The beginning of April is when the first residents will be handed the keys to their new home.

Bellway Northern Home Counties senior sales manager, Lindsey Davenport, said: “It’s an exciting moment when you hand over the keys to new owners, especially at the start of a development – therefore we cannot wait to do that for the buyers here at Bellway at Whitehouse Park.

“It’s the beginning of a new community forming and the culmination of a lot of hard work from all sides of the business.

“This development was highly anticipated and is already proving to be very popular. There are a varied range of homes available here, with local amenities including an on-site primary school within walking distance, while it is only a few miles from the city centre, which makes it very convenient for shopping and entertainment.

“Commuters also benefit from the fact that Milton Keynes Central railway station is just a short drive away, with direct trains to London Euston and Birmingham.”

Whitehouse Park is part of the Western Expansion Area in Milton Keynes, where 6,500 homes are planned to be built.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Bellway at Whitehouse Park, with prices starting from £425,000.

For more information about Bellway at Whitehouse Park, visit the website or call the sales team on 01908 036774.