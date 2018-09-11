Fitness? It's a family affair at one Milton Keynes gym

A Milton Keynes family are getting fighting fit for the winter as all three generations work out in the same gym.

The Clarke family; grandparents, Martin and Dee, daughter Miranda and granddaughter Aliyah have all joined the new energie Fitness club in Kiln Farm and regularly work out together.

Daughter Miranda, 43, joined the gym first and encouraged her parents, Martin, 71, and Dee, 69, to have a go. Within a month, the youngest, Aliyah joined the rest of her family and they are now regularly seen on the cross trainers together.

Miranda, who lives in Wolverton said, “I wanted to work on my fitness and the energie gym is just around the corner from me and has loads of free parking. I spoke to my parents about the club and they decided to give it a go too. They have been members since the club opened and go at least three times a week.

“My daughter felt like she was missing out so I said why not come along? She came on a free day pass and loved it. Now we get to spend some quality time together as a family and get healthier and fitter at the same time.”

Rob Francis, owner of energie Fitness in Milton Keynes said: “It’s great to see people taking an active interest in fitness and the Clarke family show that it doesn’t matter what age you decide to get into shape, fitness can be for everyone.”

As well as the gym, the family often use the green space around the gym for fun outdoor sessions that the club runs.

For Martin “My wife and I have been using the resistance machines as well as the cardio kit and can feel a huge difference in our lifestyle. It’s definitely the nicest gym I’ve been a member of in all the years I’ve been gyming, and I always recommend it to my friends as well as family!”

For more information about énergie Fitness, visit www.energiefitness.com/miltonkeynes

