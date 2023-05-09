Flab-fighting footballer in Milton Keynes is shortlisted for national MAN v FAT award

An MK man who encourages overweight people to play football and shed the pounds has been shortlisted for a national MAN v FAT award.

Robin Edmonds helps the flab-fighting footballer stick to an FA-accredited national weight loss programme and play 30-minute games of six-a-side.

Before matches, each players is weighed and then extra goal bonuses are awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Players are weighed before each game

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

The Milton Keynes club meets on Monday evenings at Leon Leisure Centre, Fern Grove, and Robin’s title is player facilitator.

in the area has been shortlisted for the ‘Player Facilitator’ award at the MAN v FAT Football National Awards later this month.

He acts as assistant to the club’s coach, provides peer advice for the men in the teams as well as generating enthusiasm among the players on their weight loss journey as well on the football side.

Robin Edmonds, Player Facilitator at the Milton Keynes MAN v FAT Football club

“I've been involved since MAN v FAT started in Milton Keynes in around 2017, when it was run by the MK Dons Sport Education Trust,” he said. “I was working for the MK Dons at the time, got interested in what Karl White was doing as part of it, and came along to see for myself. And have been doing it ever since.

MAN v FAT currently has 8,500 players taking part in nearly 160 leagues across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the football with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 510,000 pounds. It is aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

Robin said: “The players make the whole thing enjoyable and worthwhile.

“Seeing the same grin from someone losing 0.2kg as someone losing 4kg, the banter between the teams at weigh-in, even the WhatsApp groups can be enlightening, seeing someone having a difficult time getting support from their teammates.”

