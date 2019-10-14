Flats above Sainsbury's evacuated due to major water leak in Central Milton Keynes

Dozens of residents had to be evacuated from their flats after a water leak caused major flooding in Central Milton Keynes.

Firefighters were called to Merrivale Mews apartments, which are above Sainsbury's and next to the Hub, at around 2am on Satuday.

They say the problem was due to a "major water leak" affecting the flats.

Residents were evacuated in stages up until 4am while firefighters isolated with the leak. They were supported by the Red Cross charity.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Broughton and an officer attended.