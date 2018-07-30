Floating cinema comes to Milton Keynes for the summer

The Floating Cinema is a bespoke wide beam barge showing both on-board and bank side screenings.

Throughout the summer, the Floating Cinema will be mooring at three locations along MK’s stretch of the Grand Union Canal.

It’ll be at Water Eaton until 6 August, then on to Campbell Park, 8 August to 27 August, Stanton Low Park, 27 Aug – 7 September, and lastly, Great Linford, 7 – 8 September. The films are an eclectic mix of blockbusters, family classics, independent, foreign, local, and documentaries.

There’s something for everyone’s taste, and the opportunity to watch films you wouldn’t normally see – it’s free after all.

The highly anticipated films are Days of Heaven (15), called one of the beautiful films ever made, Dark Days (15), a cult documentary following New York’s homeless community, Beast (15), a love complicated when Moll discovers Pascal is a suspect in a brutal murder, Grey Gardens (PG), another cult classic following an eccentric mother and daughter, Big Edie and Little Edie, and two showings of ‘Africa at the pictures’, screening Wallay (PG) and Waithira (12A).

And that’s just Campbell Park. The full programmes for Stanton Low and Great Linford will be released closer to the time.

The Floating Cinema crew will also be holding drop in sessions for those who want to find out more about how it all works. These will be held on Thursday and Saturday mornings 11am–12noon from Thursday 2 August to Saturday 8 September. For MK enthusiasts, there’ll be showings of archive footage of MK throughout the years, screening on Friday morning throughout August. There’s also something to keep the kids busy, with an activity booklet for the children to fill in as they fully explore and enjoy the cinema.

The Floating Cinema is an award-winning structure conceived and commissioned by UP Projects and designed by Duggan Morris Architects. The unique barge allows artists’ films, independent cinema and archive footage to be presented in public locations along the waterways.

Visit www.upprojects.com for more info.

To see the full film programmes, visit https://floatingcinemamk.org/. Screenings are free but please make sure to book in advance as space is limited