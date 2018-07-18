Flood Re is helping residents in Milton Keynes access more affordable flood insurance

In light of the recent May bank holiday flooding in Milton Keynes, Flood Re, the government-backed, not-for profit scheme is today launching a print and digital campaign to raise awareness that it is making home insurance for those in flood-risk areas more affordable.

Flood Re is calling for those that do not have home insurance, or are looking to renew a policy, to shop around for the right deal to ensure that their homes are protected.

Andy Bord, chief executive of Flood Re, said: “Flood Re continues to help reduce the costs of home insurance for those at risk of flooding.

"The recent devastating flooding in Milton Keynes shows that the risk of flooding is real and that it has a huge effect on homeowners. We want to ensure that everyone eligible can be confident that they can get affordable home insurance to protect them in the future.”

Flood Re launched in April 2016 as an independent body to promote the affordability and availability of flood insurance for homeowners across the UK.

More than 150,000 customers are currently protected by the scheme, and since its introduction, four out of five householders with previous flood claims saw a reduction in the price of available quotes of more than 50%. More than 60 insurer brands – covering 90% of the home insurance market – are now able to cede policies to the Scheme.

Joseph Hedges, a flooded householder, said: “If we went through it all again, I feel now that we’d be prepared for it and we’re protected as well”.