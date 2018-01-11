‘Fly-through’ film made of MK Gallery extension

MK Gallery has released the first glimpse of what its multi-million pound extension will look like when work is completed in 2019.

A specialist computer graphics and videography company has created a 3D “fly-through animation” of what to expect when the facility re-opens.

It demonstrates how the gallery will be “transformed” through vastly extended exhibition areas.

There will be a refurbished entrance, a new auditorium, and new gallery spaces as well as a cinema, dedicated learning space and a cafe.

The film, created by ETL Visuals, was screened recently at an event to mark the start of the major capital expansion.

Gallery director Anthony Spira said: “The fly-through film gives a wonderful sense of what the expanded MK Gallery will be like – it absolutely brings the project to life. It is now so easy to imagine being in the beautiful new gallery spaces and what it will be like to enjoy world-class culture in the new auditorium, learning space and café bar.”

The main building of the gallery will remain closed during the construction work, but special exhibitions, projects and events are ongoing.