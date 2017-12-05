Football advice for students

Curious students made the most of a visit from former Vice Chairman of Arsenal Football Club and the Football Association David Dein.

The football high flyer visited Milton Keynes to share his experiences with sixth form students at St Paul’s Catholic School and took part in a question and answer session.

David spoke to students about how the Premier League was formed and the impact it has had on English football.

Emphasising the importance of sticking together as a team, he explained why he believes behaviour and attitude are essential to success.

David also shared his “motto of the turtle”, reminding students that “you don’t get anywhere unless you stick your neck out.”

Head of sixth form Jennifer Appleby said: “David instilled in our students that to be successful they need to be hardworking, to have a vision for where they want to get to in life and to be courageous.”