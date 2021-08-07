Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons' trip to Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers

Both MK Dons and Bolton Wanderers are walking into unknown territory on Saturday for their League One opening day fixture.

For Ian Evatt's side, it will be their first fixture back in the third tier after a season in League Two. Bolton were last seen in League One in 2019/20 but suffered financial troubles and went down unceremoniously. They did however manage to pick up three points against Dons when the sides last met at the University of Bolton Stadium - Russell Martin's first league game in charge after taking over the manager's role.

Dons' season meanwhile has already been thrown into turmoil following the late departure of the managerial team, leaving captain Dean Lewington to take charge of the team in the short term, though he is eager to distance himself from the role on a permanent basis.

In six previous meetings between the sides, there is nothing to tell with both sides winning twice, and there have been two draws.

The bookmakers have Bolton at 13/10 to win, Dons are 2/1 and the draw is 5/2.