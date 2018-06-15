Former Milton Keynes councillor Alan Webb endorses Emily Darlington as his successor

After over eight years working hard for residents, Labour Councillor Alan Webb has decided to stand down.

Alan was first elected to Milton Keynes Council in May 2012 for the old ward of Eaton Manor before being elected to serve as councillor for the newly formed ward of Bletchley East following a local boundary review in 2014.

Councillor Webb has made an incredible impact in the local area as a long-standing representative of local residents, working with the council, local parishes and residents’ associations to tackle the issues facing people in Bletchley East.

Alan’s resignation from the council has triggered a by election for Bletchley East, with polling day set for Thursday 19th July.

Emily Darlington has been selected by residents to stand as Labour’s candidate in the upcoming by-election for Bletchley East.

Alan and Emily have known each other and worked together for a number of years. Alan said, “It is with great sadness that I step down as councillor for Bletchley East. I have been hugely proud to represent the local community for the last eight years and hope that my work has made an impact.

"However, I leave knowing Emily is a passionate campaigner and someone who will stand up for residents of Bletchley East. Bletchley East is safe in her hands - she has my full endorsement.”

Alan continued, “After many years as a local councillor in this area, I know what it takes to be an effective representative here. I know Emily has what it takes to continue making a difference in Bletchley East.”

Emily added: “I like many of our local members will be sad to see Alan leave the council and thank him for his hard work for Bletchley East. I am delighted to have been selected to stand as the Labour candidate and would be proud to follow in Alan’s footsteps to represent the local community.”