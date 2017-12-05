Former Milton Keynes police chief to appear before misconduct panel ten months after he was suspended

Police have announced a date for a ‘special case’ misconduct hearing into Superintendent Gez Chiariello ten months after he was suspended from his job as MK police chief.

The hearing will be held on Thursday next week, December 14, and will be chaired by Thames Valley Chief Constable Francis Habgood.

It is alleged that Superintendent Chiariello breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and orders and instructions in connection with a lawful instruction he had been given not to have contact with a named person, directly or indirectly, who was a witness in an ongoing Professional Standards gross misconduct investigation.

It is alleged that through the sending of text messages to a third party, contact was made to the witness’s employer’ which it is alleged was supported and encouraged by Superintendent Chiariello.

Superintendent Chiariello allegedly breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, in relation to accounts he gave during an interview with officers from Thames Valley Police.