Former Milton Keynes students cook up a storm in Masterchef

A remarkable three of the forty-eight contestants in this year’s BBC Masterchef, The Professionals, learned their trade at Milton Keynes College.

Former students Will Bowman-Smith, Callum Graham and Sean Norton have all been taking part in the cookery world’s most high profile competition.

Sean Norton

Will, who is 24, is Head Chef at The Organic Kitchen at the Plough at Simpson.

Callum, 27, is a junior sous chef at a Michelin starred restaurant in Jersey while 29-year-old Sean is a senior sous chef at a fine dining restaurant in London’s Covent Garden.

Callum made it to the quarter-finals while Will was knocked out in the heats and Sean made it all the way into the last six.

Callum said: “It was great fun being in the competition. It doesn’t surprise me at all that there are three former Milton Keynes College students in the competition. It’s just such a great place to learn.”

Will Bowman-Smith

Will says the whole experience was life-changing. “I feel like it was a great personal achievement...It was really nerve-wracking having your work judged by such incredible chefs, especially Marcus Wareing with his Michelin star but they were both lovely and so supportive.”

He added: “Appearing in Masterchef, the Professionals, has just made me want to push myself harder and achieve more.”