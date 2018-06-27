Former pupils enjoy their final Wolverton Grammar School reunion

A group of former pupils of Wolverton Grammar School reunited for one last time this month after meeting regularly for the last 22 years.

Now aged 88, the men and women who attended the school from 1941 to 1946 have been getting together on an annual basis, with former teachers also attending during the earlier events.

Wolverton Grammar School's first reunion

The group held their very first reunion in 1996. It was organised by former pupil and retired Air Commodore Colin Foale and attended by 45 former pupils and three teachers.

This year, the final meeting saw ten former pupils get together for one last time, meeting in the Granary Tea Room of the Milton Keynes Museum.

Rev Raymond Price, one of the ten former pupils who attended, said: “It was a happy occasion with much laughter and memories of our years together, when it might have been a rather sad meeting as it was being our last.”

Fondly describing the group’s efforts to stay in touch with their reunions, he added: “In 2010, all being of the same age, we celebrated our 80h birthdays with an “Octogenarians party” which went with a swing!

“As the years passed by, we faced the sadness of losing our members through distance, ill health and death. From a group of 25 to begin we were down to 10 at our final meeting.

“On the whole, we have all kept well enough to attend. Perhaps we can put this down to our war time food rationing, our school discipline and the exercise that many of us had to travel to school.

“We have been together longer than any of us could have imagined when we first began. We have come to the end of our reunions, but will no doubt keep in touch.”