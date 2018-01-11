Foundation celebrates special year at stunning new venue

A charity formed to raise awareness of a rare genetic condition affecting children celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is hosting its annual ball at a stunning new location.

The fundraising event for The Hollie Foundation will be held at the unique and award winning Flaxbourne Gardens, set in stunning countryside at Aspley Guise, on Saturday, April 21.

Flaxbourne Gardens 3suLZhUBmd0xJPKQgpPq

Guests will enter the gardens through a lit cave and Roman stone arch into the beautiful paddock marquee with starlight ceiling and exquisite décor.

The evening will include a prosecco reception kindly sponsored by Flaxbourne, sumptuous three-course meal and live entertainment including auction, raffle and casino.

Starting at 6pm, guests will get the opportunity to experience the secret garden before sunset with its array of vibrant colours, bridges, small moated castle and windmill.

In 2007, the Carter family were told their two-year-old daughter Hollie had a rare and life-limiting genetic condition called Niemann Pick Type C (NP-C). The condition causes progressive neurological decline and childhood dementia and there is currently no cure.

Guests at the annual ball. Picture: Photocall Event Photography

Following the diagnosis, the family launched a fundraising and awareness campaign, registering as an independent grant giving charity now known as The Hollie Foundation in 2014.

Helen Carter, founder of the foundation, said: “Ten years is a significant milestone for the charity and all its supporters and we are delighted to have found such a special venue to mark the occasion.

“We were told when Hollie was first diagnosed 10 years ago that there was no cure for the condition and that she could start to decline at any time. We know we are extremely fortunate that whilst Hollie is showing symptoms they remain slow progressing, allowing her to enjoy a good quality of life and for her to have been able to enrol on a clinical trial.

“Sadly we know only too well that this is not always the case for others. Although the condition is rare there are four other families who have been affected by their disease in the local area and in 2017 Zayn Slatch and Roman James lost their battle with the condition at the tender age of 4 and 5. A devastating illustration of how aggressive this disease can be.

“Our supporters and the local business community have stood by us over the past 10 years, giving up their time and expertise as well as helping to raise funds. This has enabled us to make a positive difference to the lives of many families through the provision of vital grant funding for research, support and education.”

Over the past 10 years the charity’s annual ball has raised over £150,000 and been supported by numerous celebrities such as former X Factor contestants Nikki Evans, Laura White and Sam Bailey along with Stavros Flateley and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan.

Tickets for this year’s ball cost £68 per person and tables of 10 or 12 are available. All proceeds go directly to the foundation’s grant funding programme.

Discount hotel accommodation is available for guests wishing to stay over close to the venue.

If you would like to be part of this special event visit www.theholliefoundation.com/charityball to book tickets. Alternatively call Dana on 07952 633195 or email info@theholliefoundation.com to find out more or to discuss sponsor packages available to local businesses.

Visit www.theholliefoundation.com and www.flaxbournegardens.com