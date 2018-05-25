Founder of Milton Keynes-based Acorn Childcare makes industry 'top ten most influential'

CEO and founder of Acorn Early Years Foundation, Zoe Raven has made the “Nursery Top 10 Most Influential” list for 2018, a highly accredited industry list.

Acorn Childcare began as a single nursery in 1989 in the village of Castlethorpe where the organisation is still led by Zoë.

Dedicated to delivering the very best care and education, Zoe and her family lived above the original nursery whilst developing the business. Now almost 30 years on the Acorn seed has grown and boasts 11 nurseries, several out-of-school clubs, forest schools, a catering service and a professional training center.

Zoe says “I am extremely proud and flattered to be nominated for such a prestigious award”

The winner will be announced at The Barclays HQ in Canary Wharf on the 31st May.