Incident leaves five with injuries in Milton Keynes on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two cars at the junction of Bletcham Way and Hockliffe Brae in Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes on Monday evening.

Two car collision in MK

The incident occurred at 6.13pm and Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

No-one was trapped in the collision but two men, two women and a boy were injured.

Firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service with first aid.