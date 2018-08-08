Four boys sentenced for attack on Oakhill officer in Milton Keynes

Four boys have been sentenced for an assaulting an officer at Oakhill secure training centre so badly that they caused a bleed on his brain.

The victim, Ryan Goodenough, was 21 at the time and had been in job for just three months.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Mr Goodenough was supervising the boys as they played football on the centre’s Astroturf pitch in March 2017.

He was attacked by all four boys and had to be airlifted to John Radcliffe hospital for emergency surgery on his head injury.

He was placed in an induced coma and still suffers the effects of the injury today.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were all sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday .

One of the 17-year-old boys pleaded guilty to one count of GBH. He was sentenced to an 18 month detention training order.

The other offenders each pleaded guilty to one count of ABH and were each sentenced to a six month detention training order.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with a bleed on the brain.