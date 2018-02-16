Four in court after police raids in Milton Keynes tackling drugs, trafficking and modern slavery.

Four people have now been charged following Thames Valley Police’s biggest-ever raid investigating drugs, trafficking and modern slavery.

Agron Ulndreaj, 45, of Rillington Gardens, Emerson Valley, was charged with one count of conspiracy to facilitate unlawful immigration.

Klivis Kukaj, 21, of Shackleton Place, Oldbrook, was charged with one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Jetmir Ndokaj, 28 of Abbotsfield, Eaglestone, was charged with one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Alfred Pjeternikas, 34, was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

All four appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 19.

Police are actively searching for one man who is wanted for questioning in relation to the facilitation of unlawful immigration into the UK.

Seven people who were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences have all been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Eleven men have also been handed over to immigration services for suspected immigration offences.

Two men were released without charge.

Following the operation a number of people who were safeguarded have been given appropriate advice on modern slavery and human trafficking. They have also been given advice on how they can access a number of support services including charities and other agencies.

We continue to engage with these individuals to offer ongoing advice and support should they require it.