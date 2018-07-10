Four men jailed for drug and illegal immigration offences in Milton Keynes

Four men have been jailed following an investigation into drug supply and illegal immigration by Thames Valley Police.

On 13 February, police carried out a number of warrants, targeting a number of hand car wash premises and a number of residential properties.

Jailed: Klivis Kukaj and Jetmir Nokab

It was part of an extensive investigation to target an Organised Crime Group operating in Milton Keynes who were believed to be dealing Class A drugs and potentially involved in illegally bringing people into the country.

The Operation, called Scar led to a number of arrests, and a number of people have now been convicted and sentenced.

> Klivis Kukaj, aged 21, of Shackleton Place in Oldbrook, was charged on 14 February with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Kukaj was arrested in Milton Keynes in October last year after officers stopped a car he was travelling in and during a search seized a quantity of class A drugs, he was charged with Jetmir Nokab.

He was re-arrested at the same time as Alfred Pjeternikas during a warrant at an address in Milton Keynes in February. A large quantity of class A and B drugs were seized during the warrant

He pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 Mayand was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment on 23 May.

Following this prison sentence, Kukaj is expected to be deported to Albania.

> Jetmir Nokab, aged 29, of Abbotsfield in Eaglestone, was charged on 14 Februarywith possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine.

Nokab was arrested in Milton Keynes in October last year after officers stopped a car he was travelling in and during a search seized a quantity of class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 May and was sentenced to four years and seven months’ imprisonment on 23 May.

Following this prison sentence, Nokab is expected to be deported to Albania.

> Alfred Pjeternikas, aged 34, of Shackleton Place in Oldbrook, was charged on 14 February with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, namely cocaine and cannabis.

Pjeternikas was arrested following a warrant at an address in Milton Keynes in February. A large quantity of class A and B drugs were seized during the warrant.

He pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 May and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on 23 May.

Following this prison sentence, Pjeternikas is expected to be deported to Albania.

> Agron Ulndreaj, aged 45 of Rillington Gardens, Emerson Valley, was charged on 14 February with conspiracy to facilitate unlawful immigration.

He pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 May and was sentenced to two years’imprisonment on Friday 29 June.

Between 28 June last year and 14 February this year, Ulndreaj was found to have conspired to commit acts that would facilitate breaches of immigration law.

A number of Albanian nationals were being prepared to be trafficked from Belgium to the UK.

Additionally 18 people were passed to Immigration services to be deported as a result of Operation Scar, and currently 2 people remain under investigation in connection with drugs offences.

These arrests, charges and subsequent convictions were related to warrants, searches and a complex investigation carried out by Thames Valley Police as part of the Stronghold campaign which aims at fighting serious organised crime.

Working closely with its partners, Thames Valley Police is sharing knowledge and resourcing to disrupt and prevent the work of organised crime gangs.