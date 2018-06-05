Four more cab drivers fined for 'blagging' in Milton Keynes

Four more cab drivers have been prosecuted in Milton Keynes after being caught picking up passengers illegally, in a practice known as ‘blagging.'

MK Magistrates’ heard the four cases on Friday (June1) which resulted from a joint enforcement operation carried out by Milton Keynes Council and Thames Valley Police in October & December 2017.

Tharmalingham Manmathan of Percheron Place, Downs Barn pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in October 2017. He was fined £60 for plying for hire and £180 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £100, with a victim surcharge of £30.

Mr Manmathan is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Speedline.

Jamal Hussain of Hartwell Drive, Kempston pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in October 2017.

He was fined £127 for plying for hire and £190 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £100, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Hussain is licensed by Bedford Borough Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Key Cars.

Kanapathipillai Jeyaranjan of Barnes Place, Oldbrook pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in October 2017.

He was fined £300 for plying for hire and £350 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £200, with a victim surcharge of £35. Mr Jeyaranjan is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Speedline.

Madhan Mylvaganam of Shorham Rise, Two Mile Ash pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in October 2017.

He was fined £130 for plying for hire and £195 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £100, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Mylvaganam is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council who will take appropriate action concerning his licence. At the time of the offence(s) he was operated by Speedline.

Three more drivers also attended court for similar offences and pleaded not guilty. They will face trial(s) in the coming weeks.

The court heard how officers, acting as members of the public, engaged the drivers on journeys which had not been pre-booked from one location to another in Milton Keynes. Investigations by council officers showed that the vehicles were not lawfully pre-booked for these journeys

Councillor Catriona Morris, chair of the council’s taxi licensing committee, said: “Milton Keynes Council takes passenger safety very seriously. The laws and licensing standards that we enforce are in place to ensure that passengers are safe.

"People should be aware that if they use private hire vehicles without booking in advance then the vehicle will not be insured if an accident occurs. I would like to thank South Northants Council for their support in these joint operations”.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper: Taxi driver knocked unconscious before car is stolen in Milton Keynes



