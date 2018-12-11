Four more private hire drivers prosecuted for blagging in Milton Keynes

Another four private hire drivers, including one from Milton Keynes, have been successfully prosecuted at MK Magistrates’ Court for illegally plying for hire (blagging).

Milton Keynes Magistrates’ heard the cases on Friday, which followed joint enforcement operations carried out by Milton Keynes, South Northants and Aylesbury Vale Councils earlier this year.

The four drivers had accepted journeys from council officers, who were acting as member of the public, from one destination to another in Milton Keynes that were not pre-booked.

Further investigations showed that the vehicles used by the drivers were not insured for these journeys.

Muhammad Babar Ali Chaudhry of Great Holm pleaded guilty to plying for hire and no insurance offences committed on July 1.

He was fined £65 for plying for hire, £200 for invalid motor insurance, given 6 points in his DVLA licence, and also has to pay costs of £735 with a victim surcharge £30.00

Imran Faisal of Luton, Shamraz Ali of Bedford and Mohammed Ajmal of Luton all pleaded guilty to offences.

At the time of the offences the private hire vehicles were operated by Speedline, Skyline and Bounds and were licensed by Aylesbury Vale and South Northants Councils. Both Councils will take appropriate action in regard to their Private Hire/Hackney Carriage driver licences.

Chair of MKC’s Taxi Licensing Committee, Councillor Catriona Morris, said: “Licensed drivers are in a position of trust and members of the public expect that anyone driving a licensed vehicle has the correct licence and insurance to do so.

“These four drivers must take personal responsibility for the safety of everyone they carry in their private hire vehicles. Illegally plying for hire and driving without appropriate insurance cover means that passengers have little or no legal protection whilst travelling in these vehicles.

“These cases will hopefully send a powerful message to the licensed trade and clearly show the consequences that await any licensed driver who fails to follow the law.

“We would urge members of the public not to get into private hire vehicles without a prearranged booking for their own safety.

“These operations by Milton Keynes, Aylesbury Vale and South Northants Councils will continue and shall hopefully minimise, if not eliminate, those drivers carrying out illegal activities within Milton Keynes.”