Four people escape serious injury following collision in Milton Keynes

Four people escaped serious injury following a collision involving two cars on Sunday.

The accident in Oakworth Avenue, Broughton, Milton Keynes, happened shortly before 7pm.

Four women and one man managed had managed to get out of the cars when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters made the scene safe.

Earlier fire crews and police attended a car fire in Groombridge, Kents Hill, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton arrived just after 2am to find the vehicle well alight.

