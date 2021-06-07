Four people injured, following three collisions reported on Milton Keynes roads

Three roadside collisions were reported in Milton Keynes this weekend.

On Saturday (June 5), at around 03:40am a vehicle crashed into a tree by Ashland Roundabout.

This early morning accident took place on the junction of Saxon Street and Groveway.

When the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service arrived nobody was trapped in the vehicle but one man was injured.

He was left in the care of paramedics from the South Central Ambulance, his condition is unknown at this time.

Thames Valley Police officers also attended the crash, making sure the scene was safe.

Just hours later two vehicles crashed into each other on Standing Way in Eaglestone.

At around 07:30am, two cars had collided leaving a man and woman injured and in need of medical attention.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle and needed releasing from the fire service, who used its rescue equipment to break her free.

Paramedics then attended to the injured pair, their condition is unknown at this time.

The following morning two lorries clashed on Atkinson Way in Magna Park.

The crash which happened at around 9:10am, left one man injured needing medical attention from the South Central Ambulance.

Nobody was trapped in their vehicles, police officers and firefighters cleared the road.

On Friday firefighters had to break a girl out of a child's swing in a play park.

The girl was stuck at Greenleys Local Park and was rescued by the fire service.

A portaloo caught fire on Saturday evening at around 6:08pm at Weavers Hill in Fullers Slade.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a hose reel and toolkit. The portable toilet was left damaged by the fire and smoke.

This morning a road-sweeping vehicle caught fire at Bradville Roundabout at around 6:30am. The road-sweeper caught fire by the junction of Grafton Street and Millers Way.