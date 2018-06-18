Four people trapped in two collisions in Milton Keynes

Fire crews were called to two accidents in Milton Keynes which happened within an hour and a half of each other on Friday afternoon.

The first collision involving two cars and two vans, happened on the M1 southbound, just south of junction 14.

Appliances from Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Great Holm and two from Mereway joined two Urban Search and Rescue vehicles and crews from Aylesbury at the incident, just before 3.30pm.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to release two men and a woman.

A two car collision on the High Street in Haversham occured just before 5pm. Appliances and crew from Buckingham, which was on standby in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, which was also on standby in Milton Keynes, attended. Firefighters used rescue equipment to release an injured woman.